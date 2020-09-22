Pub operator JD Wetherspoon to cut 400-450 airport jobs

British pub operator JD Wetherspoon said on Tuesday it could cut 400 to 450 jobs at its sites at six airports, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, because of the large drop in passengers caused by the impact of Covid-19.

“The company has written to 1,000 people employed in its pubs at six airports (Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow) to inform them that a possible 400 to 450 positions are at risk of redundancy,” Chief Executive John Hutson said.

“The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in these pubs, linked with the large reduction in passenger numbers using the airports.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)