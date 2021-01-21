Provisional liquidator of Arcadia’s Irish arm meets trade union official

Trade union Mandate met Ken Fennell of Deloitte Ireland, provisional liquidator of the Topshop/Topman fashion chains in the Republic on Thursday.

The High Court appointed Mr Fennell and his colleague, James Andersen, to Arcadia Group Multiples Ireland Ltd, Topshop/Topman Ireland Ltd, Wallis Retail Ireland and Miss Selfridge Retail Ireland in November, when their British parent, Arcadia Group, went into administration in the United Kingdom.

500 employees

Mandate national co-ordinator Jonathan Hogan, met Mr Fennell to discuss the ongoing process. The law requires provisional liquidators and workers’ representatives to meet regularly.

Arcadia’s business in the Republic employs almost 500 people. Its future hinges on developments in the UK, where potential buyers have expressed interest in the group. A deadline for bids passed earlier this week.