Profit up 42% at Savills holding company

Pretax profit at the holding company for estate agent Savills Ireland last year increased by 42.5 per cent to €7.13 million.

New accounts filed by Anatao Ltd show that the profit growth came as revenues increased by 17 per cent from €46.7 million to €55 million in the 12 months to the end of December last.

The company – which has offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast – paid a dividend of €4.5 million last year. This compared with a dividend of €7.5 million in 2017.

Numbers employed by the business fell from 302 to 278, while staff costs last year grew from €26.14 million to €30.8 million.

Staff costs

The staff costs included share-based payments of €127,929 and severance and redundancy costs of €107,772. Staff salaries increased from €23.3 million to €27.5 million.

Directors’ emoluments climbed from €742,006 to €957,118, while the company also paid paid €117,900 in pension contributions for directors. Two directors served during the year: Savills Ireland managing director Angus Potterton and the business’s finance and operations director, Peter Callendar.