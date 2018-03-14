Profit at Inditex weakest in a decade as sales slow

Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, reported a slowdown in sales and its weakest profitability in a decade, showing that the Zara operator isn’t immune to the troubles ailing Swedish rival Hennes and Mauritz.

The gross margin narrowed to 56.3 per cent in the year through January amid adverse currency effects, Spain-based Inditex said Wednesday in a statement. Same-store sales rose 5 per cent in the second half, compared to 6 per cent growth in the first half.

Inditex’s profitability is vulnerable to erosion from a strong European currency as the bulk of its costs are in euro and most of its revenue comes from noneuro countries, according to Societe Generale. Inditex has also been spending more on remodeling stores and expanding its online business to head off competition from Amazon. com.

Inditex’s 81-year-old founder, Amancio Ortega, has dropped down to become the world’s sixth-richest person as his fortune has declined, according to Bloomberg data. He was as high as second in August. - Bloomberg