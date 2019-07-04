Primark owner says sales bounced back in June after a soggy May

Budget fashion retailer Primark, owned by Associated British Foods, said sales bounced back in June after a soggy May kept shoppers out of stores.

The company, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, forecast a higher operating margin this year at the unit, which has been reducing markdowns and benefited from a weaker US dollar that makes it cheaper to source garments from Asia.

Low-cost fashion chains including Hennes and Mauritz have been trying to sell more garments at full price after increasing competition eroded margins in the industry. Primark is driving sales growth by expanding new stores at a breakneck pace, while comparable sales at existing shops fell.

Primark sales rose 4 per cent for the first three quarters of the year, and its margin widened to 11.7 per cent in the first half from 9.8 per cent in the year-earlier period. AB Foods said it expects better purchasing and lower discounts to help offset a recent recovery in the dollar in the second half.

Primark said a new outlet in Birmingham, England – its biggest to date – is showing positive early results. Outfitted with “trend rooms” that showcase the latest looks as well as Harry Potter and Disney areas, it’s designed to be a concept store for the future.

The company’s sugar business is showing recovery after it was hurt by weak pricing. AB Foods said it expected further stabilisation through the end of the year.

The shares have gained 20 per cent since the start of the year. – Bloomberg