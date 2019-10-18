Pretax profits at Scott Tallon Walker dip marginally to €235,743

Pretax profits at the co-designers of the Aviva Stadium, Scott Tallon Walker last year dipped marginally to €235,743 last year.

The Dublin based firm sustained the modest €993 drop in pretax profits from €236,736 to €235,743 in spite of revenues increasing by 6 per cent from €8.6 million to €9.22 million.

Numbers employed by the firm – which also deigned the new 43,000 capacity Pairc Uí Chaoimh – last year reduced from 95 to 85 and staff costs reduced from €5.4 million to €5.2 million.

According to the directors’ report 2018 saw Scott Tallon Walker progress a number of flagship Irish developments through construction and the appointment to a number of high-profile projects.

They state: “In response, we have continued to invest in our people to deliver these projects in 2019 and beyond.”

They add: “Working closely with our UK sister company we have secured a significant new higher education framework contract for major projects.”

On the outlook for the firm, the directors that Scott Tallon Walker “looks forward with confidence to improvement to trading and profitability in 2019”.

Other projects include the Gibson hotel, Lapps Quay Hotel and Office development in Cork and the air traffic visual control tower at Dublin airport.

The company has offices in Dublin, London, Galway and Cork and accumulated profits at the firm last year increased from €5.75 million to €6 million.

The firm’s cash pile last year decreased from €1.6 million to €1.3 million.

The company recorded a post tax profit of €206,670 after paying corporation tax of €29,073.