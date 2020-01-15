Pre-tax profits decrease sharply at Arcadia’s Irish outlets

Profits fell by 65 per cent in 2018 at the company behind the Burton, Evans and Dorothy Perkins fashion outlets fell to €645,000.

Accounts show that pre-tax profits at Arcadia Group Multiples (Ireland) Ltd decreased sharply after revenues dipped by 4 per cent from €20.26 million to €19.5 million in the 53 weeks to the end of September 1st 2018.

Numbers employed reduced from 356 to 324. Staff costs totalled €4.8 million . The company is part of the Lady Cristina Green fashion retail group that also includes the Top Shop brand.

Accounts for another well known fashion retailer, Oasis Fashions show that pre-tax profits reduced by 77 per cent from €1.8 million to €400,000 in the 12 months to the end of March 2nd last.

The decrease in pre-tax profits at Oasis Fashions Ireland Ltd followed revenues decreasing by 9 per cent from €18 million to €16.4 million “against the background of a difficult retail environment”.

Numbers employed by the company last year declined from 230 to 219 as staff costs increased from €2.6 million to €2.8 million.

Accounts for Laura Ashley show that the company reduced its pre-tax losses by 80 per cent from €368,126 to €73,913 in the 12 months to the end of June last.

The company narrowed its pre-tax losses as revenues reduced by €1 million or 12 per cent from €8.7 million to €7.7 million.

The brand recorded revenues of €6.9 million from its home furnishings and €800,000 from ‘garments’.

Numbers employed reduced from 86 to 72 as staff costs reduced from €1.65 million to €1.3 million.