PR company Teneo to sponsor Tipperary GAA

Corporate public relations company Teneo will sponsor Tipperary GAA in a deal worth up to €180,000 a year, The Irish Times understands.

Teneo, founded by Tipperary native Declan Kelly, a brother of Labour party TD Alan Kelly, will sponsor the county’s hurling and football teams from minors up to seniors in a deal that takes effect from January 1st 2019.

The sponsorship agreement is a rolling 12-month contract, an informed source told The Irish Times.

The value of the deal is considerably less than one signed between Supermacs and Galway GAA earlier this year. The Supermacs deal was understood to be worth €2 million over a five-year period. Whereas that agreement included camogie and ladies football, the Tipperary deal does not.

Tipperary GAA chairman John Devane said the county board was “delighted” to enter the agreement, especially considering Teneo’s links to the county and the ongoing support of Mr Kelly.

“Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and imbed a culture of excellence.”

Strategic development

Separate to the sponsorship agreement, Declan Kelly agreed to establish a commercial board to support the “ongoing strategic development” of the Tipperary senior hurling team “under Liam [Sheedy]’s management”. Mr Kelly will be chairman of that board.

The public relations executive, from Portroe, “is a longtime friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy”, who is also from Portroe, a press statement from Tipperary GAA said.

It’s unclear whether the commercial board will continue beyond Mr Sheedy’s involvement with the county, however the nature of the agreement appears to suggest that it will be linked to Mr Sheedy’s tenure with Tipperary hurling.

Teneo employs more than 700 people in 18 offices spread across the world. The company’s Irish operations are based in Dublin where Teneo has over 80 employees.

The company was established in June 2007. In 2014 private equity house BC Partners bought a stake in the company and in 2017 it was reported the company was eyeing an initial public offering (IPO).