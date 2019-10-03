Portwest refused permission for new headquarters building in Westport

A leading international manufacturer of workwear and protective clothing has suffered a major setback for its plans for a new global head office in its home base of Westport, Co Mayo.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision by Mayo County Council to grant planning permission to Portwest for its proposed new headquarters near The Quay to accommodate up to 150 staff.

The board rejected the recommendation of its own inspector to approve the planning application by Portwest and ruled that the site at Roman Island was in an area at risk of flooding.

An Bord Pleanála said it was not satisfied that the development site and adjoining road network would not remain vulnerable to flooding with consequent adverse impacts on future occupants and visitors to the premises.

The company, which has operated in Westport since 1904, had proposed a four-storey building on the landmark site to replace its existing offices in the town’s IDA Technology and Business Park.

Portwest said its current offices were “chronically overcrowded” and it has had to use a number of portacabins to accommodate its expanding workforce.

Manufacturing of its products in Westport is now largely confined to niche prototypes as production of most of its garments has been moved to the Far East.

Portwest claimed its growth and expansion had placed considerable pressure on facilities at its head office which was no longer capable of further physical expansion in its current location.

“No suitable and available premises or sites on zoned lands which permitted large scale office use were identified in the Westport area,” the company said.

It claimed the proposed location of its new headquarters was “the only suitable, available and viable site notwithstanding the zoning status.”

In a statement the company said its management and staff were all disappointed at the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this project to Westport and to create over 50 new graduate jobs. After two years in the planning process, this decision means we cannot accommodate these new jobs,” said Portwest.

It said the company would continue to grow at other sites around the world to bring its innovative safety products to a global market.

Portwest, which is owned by the Hughes family, employs 3,000 people worldwide including 90 in Westport and had turnover of around €160 million in 2017.

The family also owns Hotel Westport, one of the town’s largest hotels, and in 2016 bought Westport House, one of its main tourist attractions. Other members of the family run the Carraig Donn giftware chain of stores.

Unfortunate outcome

Mayo County Council said the refusal was “an unfortunate outcome after a long and expensive process”.

The council’s decision to grant planning permission for the project had been appealed by a number of parties including a local heritage group, Westport Civic Trust which argued that the proposed site should be maintained for “marine-related tourism and recreation”.

In a submission Fáilte Ireland called for a proposed material contravention of the Westport development plan required to facilitate the new Portwest headquarters to be rejected as it believed the development, while welcome, was in the wrong location.