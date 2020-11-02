Penneys/Primark-owner forecasts £375m loss of sales from lockdowns

Associated British Foods, the owner of clothing retailer Penneys/Primark, said it estimated it would lose £375 million (€415.9million) of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It said as of Monday, all Primark stores in Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are temporarily closed, representing 19 per cent of its total retail selling space.

It said assuming the British government’s intention to close non-essential shops in England for one month from November 5th to December 2nd is passed by politicians, 57 per cent of its total selling space will be temporarily closed from November 5th.

- Reuters