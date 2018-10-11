Patisserie Valerie to fold without fresh capital

UK cafe chain Patisserie Valerie will be unable to keep trading without an immediate injection of capital, the business’s parent company said on Thursday.

The board of Patisserie Holdings said that a day after two shock announcements that it had discovered “significant, and possibly fraudulent” accounting irregularities and it faced a winding up petition from tax authorities, it had reached the conclusion there was a “material shortfall” between its reported financial position and the actual state of the business.

No scope

“Without an immediate injection of capital, the directors are of the view that [there] is no scope for the business to continue trading in its current form,” the company said.

The board, which is led by entrepreneur Luke Johnson, was “assessing all options available to the business to keep it trading”, Patisserie Holdings said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018