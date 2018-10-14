Part-time Irish MBA programme scores highly worldwide

The part-time executive MBA course at UCD Smurfit School in Dublin has been ranked at 68th best such programme in the world, up six places on last year.

This is according to the 2018 Financial Times top 100 global executive MBA rankings, which analyses programmes based on several criteria, including career progress, quality of faculty, research and diversity

The programme is also ranked 35th in Europe, the latest study shows.

Last month, the Smurfit School’s full-time MSc in international management was ranked seventh in the world in a separate Financial Times ranking, while two other masters courses are also included in the FT’s top 50 this year.

“Smurfit-ranked programmes have shown a sustained and consistent upward trajectory in recent years reflective of the school’s ambition to be among the very best business schools in the world,” said Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean at UCD College of Business.