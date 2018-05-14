Paddy Power shares up as US strikes down sports betting ban

Paddy Power Betfair shares rose sharply in London on Monday following a US Supreme Court ruling ending a ban on sports betting in the world’s biggest economy.

The US’s highest court declared that a law requiring states to ban gambling on the outcome of sports events was contrary to the country’s constitution, potentially opening up the world’s biggest economy to betting companies.

Paddy Power Betfair shares climbed more than 8 per cent to 7,665 pence sterling in London following the news. They dipped closer to 7,600p shortly afterwards but remained ahead of their 7,075p opening quote.

Irish-based Paddy Power Betfair already has a presence in the US through horseracing channel TVG, a fantasy sports start up, Draft, which it bought last year and a casino in New Jersey.

Rival William Hill’s shares reacted similarly, climbmig more than 9 per cent.

The US Supreme Court decision paves the way for states to legalise sports betting in a defeat for the major American sports leagues.

The ruling endorses New Jersey’s bid to allow such wagering and strikes down a 1992 federal law that prohibited it in most places.

The court upheld the legality of a 2014 state law permitting sports betting at New Jersey casinos and horse racetracks and voided the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.

Some states see sports betting, like lotteries, as a potentially important source of tax revenue.

The ruling takes the United States a step closer to legal sports betting in numerous states, perhaps nationwide, rather than just in select places such as Nevada, home to the gambling capital Las Vegas.

The current illegal sports betting market is worth billions of dollars annually. (Additional reporting: Reuters)