Paddy Power owner records 32% rise in first quarter revenues to £1.5bn

Revenues at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment grew 32 per cent to £1.485 million sterling (€1.7 billion) in the first three months of the year, the company said on Thursday.

Dublin-based Flutter said that sports betting revenues grew 43 per cent to £896 million in the first quarter, while gaming increased 18 per cent to £589 million.

The £1.485 billion total was one third more than the £1.126 billion in revenues that the gambling giant reported for the first quarter of 2020.

Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive, said that the group, owner of Paddy Power, Betfair, Pokerstars and Fanduel, was off to a strong start. “We continued to significantly grow our global player base, which in turn drove a 42 per cent increase in our online revenue,” he added.