Paddy Power cuts earnings expectation after 4% profit boost

Profits at Paddy Power Betfair rose 4 per cent to £106 million (€118 million) in the six months ended June 30 but the group has cut earnings expectations for the full year.

The Irish betting giant said on Wednesday that revenues grew 5 per cent to £867 million in the first half of this year from £827 million during the same period in 2017.

Profits before tax rose 4 per cent to £106 million from £102 million in the first half of last year.

Paddy Power Betfair now expects earnings for the full year to be between £460 million and £480 million against the £475 million to £490 million it predicted ahead of its annual general meeting in May.

The reduced prediction for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation - a measure of the cash the company generates - reflects weak revenues from its horseracing betting exchange business, extra Australian taxes and losses from its recent US acquisition, Fanduel.

The guidance excludes any potential gains from a US court decision lifting a restriction on sports betting.

Its first half earnings dipped 1 per cent to £217 million in the first half of the year from £220 million in the six months ended June 30 2017.

Paddy Power Betfair has businesses in Ireland, Britain, Europe, the US and Australia.

Earnings per share increased 1 per cent to 103.7 pence from 102.9p, while Paddy Power Betfair is proposing an interim dividend of 67p, 3 per cent ahead of the 65p it paid shareholders at last year’s half-way point.

The group said that revenues in first quarter of the year were flat but rose 13 per cent in the three months ended June 30, 9 per cent in the period before the World Cup kicked off.

Paddy Power Betfair said that the second half of the year had begun in line with its expectations.

Peter Jackson, chief executive, said that Paddy Power Betfair had a clearer view of regulatory changes in the UK, Australia and the US and was positioned to “build a business that can generate sustainable shareholder returns over the long term”.

Mr Jackson said that the group had made substantial progress on its strategic priorities in the first half. These include returning the Paddy Power brand to growth.

During the period, Paddy Power Betfair bought US-based Fanduel, positioning it to cash in on a federal court ruling allowing individual states to legalise betting on sports such as football, baseball and basketball.