Owner of DIY chain Woodie’s increases profits by 19%

The owner of DIY chain Woodie’s recorded a 19 per cent increase in profit before tax during the first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year, the company’s interim results show.

Grafton Group, the Irish-headquartered builders’ merchant business, made a profit of £90 million in the six months to June 30th, 2018, compared with £75.4 million last year.

The company’s Irish subsidiary, Woodie’s, has thirty-five branches nationwide offering a range of DIY products, paints, lighting, homestyle, housewares, bathroom accessories, building, gardening products and fitted kitchens.

Grafton said its Irish merchanting business “maintained good revenue and operating profit growth momentum and produced a very solid performance for the half year”.

Overall revenue growth of 7.6 per cent in constant currency in Grafton’s Irish business was underpinned by like-for-like growth of 6.3 per cent in an “attractive market where our strong brands have an established leadership position”.

Grafton said it was reinvesting in its Irish business through the creation of 60 new full time positions to “support ongoing growth and to take advantage of product development opportunities”.

“The three branches that were opened last year in Dublin to provide convenient collection points for customers in a growth market made excellent progress,” it said.

“Three branches were upgraded to a new format with improved ranging and merchandising and a further three branches will be upgraded in the second half as part of a multi-year programme to capitalise on trading opportunities and to protect and enhance the market position of the business in the long term.”

The performance of Woodie’s was driven by “good fundamentals” in the DIY, home and garden market, and the benefits of investment in the business over recent years, Grafton said.

Like-for-like revenue growth of 13.4 per cent at Woodie’s was “broadly divided” between an increase in the number of customer transactions and an increase in average transaction values.

However, Grafton said the growth in house building in the Republic was “slower than expected”.

“The rate of growth in house building accelerated in the half year from a very low base with completions now estimated at 14,436 units in 2017 and just 53,600 units in the seven years to the end of 2017, both of which are lower than originally estimated,” it said.

“Population growth has widened the gap between house building and housing demand, despite the recent increase in supply, leading to increased revisions to medium term demand for housing to 40,000 units per annum.

“Growth in house building was a significant contributor to revenue growth in the half year particularly for building materials used in the early stages of construction including site services, groundworks and foundations.

“There was also good demand in non-residential markets with significant activity coming from infrastructure projects.”

Overall, Grafton recorded an adjusted operating profit of £92.5 million, which was up 17 per cent year-on-year from £79.1 million.

Cash generation was strong with cash flow from operations of £109.7 million contributing to funding a cash outflow of £120.1 million on the Leyland SDM acquisition and capital expenditure.

Group revenue increased by 8.6 per cent to £1.4 billion from £1.3 billion the year before, and by 7.9 per cent in constant currency.

The interim dividend has been increased by 14.3 per cent to 6p from 5.25p. This increase is in line with growth in earnings per share and the board’s dividend policy which is based on increasing dividends as earnings grow.

The outlook for the Republic “remains positive with relatively strong growth forecast for the year supported by increased employment and earnings”, the company added.