Odeon and Cineworld close all Irish cinemas

Odeon and Cineworld are closing all of their cinemas in Ireland and Britain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Odeon, the AMC Entertainment Holdings-owned cinemas operator, said all sessions pre-booked online will be refunded automatically, according to a statement published on Odeon’s website on Tuesday.

Cineworld confirmed in an emailed statement the closure of their cinemas in the State from Tuesday and in the UK from Wednesday.

Odeon is pausing its Limitless membership subscription payments for the duration of the closures, and refunding tickets for cancelled performances. – Bloomberg