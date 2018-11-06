Odds stacked against bookmakers as policy makers target gambling

Cantillon: Despite outcry from small bookies, Government under pressure to clamp down
A report commissioned by the Irish Bookmakers Association says the 2 per cent duty would place 400 low-turnover shops at risk, with a negative exchequer impact of €35 million. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A report commissioned by the Irish Bookmakers Association says the 2 per cent duty would place 400 low-turnover shops at risk, with a negative exchequer impact of €35 million. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

 

These are difficult times for bookmakers on both sides of the Irish Sea. In October, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe doubled the betting duty to 2 per cent, and increased its take on the commission earned by betting intermediaries or exchanges from 15 to 25 per cent.

This led to an outcry from independent bookmakers, who say they will be put out of business.

Last week, Conservative MP Tracey Crouch resigned as sports minister, citing “delays” in the implementation of new laws on fixed-odds betting machines used by bookmakers.

Fortunately, bookmakers don’t offer FOBTs in Ireland, but gambling is a major problem in this country

At present, people can bet up to £100 (€114) every 20 seconds on electronic casino games such as roulette. A new maximum stake of £2 every 20 seconds was to have been introduced next April but has been pushed back to October. Crouch argued that this could have devastating social consequences, with some of those addicted to gambling taking their own lives.

Fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) are big business, generating £1.8 billion (€2.1 billion) in revenue annually, according to the UK’s Gambling Commission. Fortunately, bookmakers don’t offer FOBTs in Ireland, but gambling is a major problem in this country. Like alcoholism, it is often hiding in the shadows and can have many of the same devastating impacts on families and communities.

In the wake of the budget, the Irish Bookmakers Association hired DCU academic Anthony Foley, who has been writing reports on behalf of the alcohol industry for many years, to estimate the economic impact of the duty increase on the industry.

His report predicts that the duty would place 400 low-turnover shops at risk, with a negative exchequer impact of €35 million. Another reason for their demise might be the continued migration of punters to the web, and structural changes within the industry.

Either way, bookmakers face an uncertain future. What does seem certain is that gambling is going to be an increasing focus in the years ahead for policy makers, as has been the case for the alcohol industry over the past decade or so. The pressure on politicians to impose change for the greater good will only increase. And that will be a much bigger threat to the viability of bookmakers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.