Oasis and Warehouse go into administration in the UK

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration in the UK, placing them on a growing list of clothing groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus crisis.

Outlets and concessions trading outside the UK are not included in the move.

Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the retailers’ employees in the UK would be made redundant, 1,801 would be furloughed and 41 head office staff would be retained.

The collapse comes weeks after the Oasis Warehouse group, controlled by failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing, began a new search for a buyer for the company, which has 92 outlets and more than 400 concessions in the UK.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the entire retail industry and not least the Oasis Warehouse group,” said joint administrator Rob Harding.

“Despite management’s best efforts over recent weeks, and significant interest from potential buyers, it has not been possible to save the business in its current form.”

Although there are no immediate consequences for its subsidiaries in the Republic, the turmoil at the parent company once again puts the future of its outlets here in doubt. All Oasis and Warehouse stores are currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The most recent company accounts for Oasis show that it employed about 220 people in the Republic, while Warehouse employed 95.

Oasis is the bigger of the brands, with Oasis Fashions Ireland reporting sales in the Republic of €16.4 million in the year to March 2nd, 2019. This revenue was down 9 per cent amid a “difficult retail environment”.

Oasis made an operating profit of €400,000 from more than a dozen outlets or concessions in the Irish market, a sharply reduced figure on the €1.8 million operating profit recorded the year before.

Warehouse Fashion Ireland recorded sales of €6.5 million in the year to March 2nd, 2019, but made no operating profit. Its revenues were slightly ahead on the previous year, but had the benefit of an extra week’s trading.

The brand has only two standalone outlets remaining in the Republic, both in Dublin, and three concessions in the city, including one in Debenhams, which went into voluntary liquidation in the Republic last week.

Retail woes

The parent group’s move follows the recent appointment in the UK of administrators at Laura Ashley and Debenhams.

Kaupthing last year sold the Karen Millen and Coast brands to Boohoo, the online retailer, via a “pre-pack” administration, leading to the closure of all Karen Millen and Coast outlets. In the Republic, Karen Millen and Coast had gone into liquidation in 2018.

A previous Kaupthing attempt to find a buyer for both Oasis and Warehouse in 2016 failed.

Warehouse previously went into examinership in the Republic in 2014, but emerged from the restructuring in slimmed-down form. Its Irish balance sheet shows accumulated losses of €41.3 million, which have been plugged with shareholder equity calls. Oasis has never been liquidation or examinership here.

The two brands were part of a wave of mid-priced women’s fashion retailers that expanded in Ireland from the 1990s onwards.

Although their product styles frequently overlap, Oasis has in recent years skewed to a slightly younger demographic than Warehouse, putting a greater emphasis on casual and bohemian touches, while Warehouse gives more floor space to party wear and office wear.

– Additional reporting: Reuters