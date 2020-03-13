No bricks and mortar stores yet here as Decathlon Ireland records €1.1bn in sales

French sports retailer group Decathlon may not have any bricks and mortar stores operating here yet but its Irish arm recorded sales of more than €1.1 billion in 2018.

Recently filed accounts by Decathlon Sports Ireland Ltd to the Companies Office show sales, delivered via the company’s website, soared last year.

Decathlon is set to open its first Irish flagship store here next month at Ballymun in north Dublin.

The business has been selling into the Irish market via its website since August 2017 and averages about 360,000 orders each year.

The company recorded revenues of €269,361 in 2017 but revenues grew to more than €1.1 billion in 2018 after Decathlon Ireland became the supply centre for Decathlon European retail activities.

The change of designation for the company occurred only in October 2018 showing that the €1.119 billion revenues represents little over two months of business.

However, pretax profits at the business in 2018 were comparatively low at €6.45 million due to the company’s cost of sales of €1.08 billion.

Earlier this week, Decathlon secured planning permission for a large-scale outlet at the Liffey Valley retail park.