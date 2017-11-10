New €5m Audi dealership opens in Galway

The Connolly Motor Group has opened its new €5 million Audi dealersip at Ballybrit in Galway city on Friday.

The new ‘Audi Terminal’ replaces the firm’s previous Audi outlet in the city and will add 10 more employees to the group, birning its total staff numbers to more than 200, 35 of whom are located in Galway. The 23,000 sq ft facility has showrooms with space to display up to 15 cars, along with 180 outside car spaces. It will also feature a new video studio turntable, which will create video clips of all stock for potential customers to view.

Run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly, the Connolly Motor Group operates dealerships across Galway, Mayo and Sligo, selling more than 4,000 retail cars every year.

The last filed accounts for the Galway arm of the group show an operating profit of €555,666 for the year ended December 31st, 2015. That was an increase of €72,809 on the previous year. In the same year it’s Sligo-based operations reported profits of €507,562.