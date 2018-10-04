Naughten defends meeting bidder during broadband tender process

The Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has defended his decision to accept an invitation to dinner with US businessman David McCourt whose firm was bidding for a major Government contract at the time.

Mr Naughten and his officials attended an event in New York last July that was hosted by Mr McCourt, chairman and founder of private investment firm Granahan McCourt.

Mr McCourt’s firm is the only bidder left in the Government’s broadband tender process. The State-subsidised contract is likely to be worth in excess of €500 million to the winning bidder.

“Is it the case that I shouldn’t meet with people prepared to come in and invest in the country?” Mr Naughten said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday, noting Mr McCourt was a significant investor in Ireland.

He said he was informed during the dinner of changes to the Granahan McCourt-led consortium, in particular the exit of UK utilities firm SSE, which is seen as major blow to the process.

Since then, UK plc John Laing has also left the consortium, which was originally fronted by Irish telecoms firm Enet.

Mr Naughten insisted the first he knew of the final composition of the Granahan McCourt consortium, which now includes Denis O’Brien’s Actavo, was when he read it in a national newspaper.

He also said that during the meeting he “made it clear” to Mr McCourt that requests for documents from his department would be dealt with promptly to avoid further delays to the process.

United Nations

Mr Naughten had been in New York to address the United Nations on the State’s progress towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, however, said Mr Naughten was wrong to accept the invitation while Mr McCourt’s firm was bidding for a Government contract.

“This at the very least creates the wrong perception,” she said. Given there is now only one bidder for the National Broadband Plan, Ms Murphy said it was all the more important for the Minister “to be one step beyond”.

“Anything that taints the public perception puts the whole process in question,” she said.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley called on Mr Naughten to address the Dáil and explain why he met Mr McCourt during the procurement process.

“We need to know why it happened and what he expected from the meeting,” Mr Dooley said.

“The reality is Granahan McCourt was trying to ascertain something. They didn’t just have a dinner because Denis Naughten was in New York. Their bid was crumbling. What were they trying to achieve?”

Mr Dooley said that the process had been badly managed from the start which was why some of the other bidders had withdrawn.

Apart from SSE and John Laing, pre-race favourites Eir and ESB-Vodafone joint venture Siro have also exited the process.

Ms Murphy also questioned the Minister’s assertion that the first he knew of the make up of the consortium was when he read about it in a national newspaper. She said he had told her in reply to a parliamentary question that there were going to be changes.