National Lottery sales rise to €805m with growth online

National Lottery sales have increased for the fourth year in a row, totalling €805 million in a year that saw an increasing number of monthly players using online channels.

The franchise, which is run by Canadian-owned operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), reported a minor rise in sales from €800 million in 2017, but significantly higher than the post-crash low of €670 million in 2015.

Online sales grew 20 per cent and now represent 7.7 per cent of the total at €61.8 million with about 102,000 people per month participating in the various games online.

The National Lottery was freed to trade online as part of the 2014 privatisation process, which resulted in the business being sold to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which owns PLI, for €405 million.

Previously, the business was restricted from advertising its online channel and players wishing to play via the internet were subject to a cumbersome registration process.

Sales of draw based games fell almost 4 per cent to €537.3 million while scratch cards and interactive instant win games proved more popular with sales growth of almost 11 per cent, representing €267.7 million.

In 2018, nearly 40 per cent of the adult population, about 1.3 million people, participated in the lotto every week.

The year was a record one for prizes with 24 millionaires created and €453.6 million paid out.

Since PLI took over the running of the national lottery, €860 million has been raised for good causes including €228.5 million last year.

The company itself saw earnings fall by €7.1 million to €35.6 million after it increased investments including adding staff. Operating profits dipped more than 70 per cent to €5.1 million.

“The National Lottery is at the heart of Irish life. We are delighted that funds for good causes grew again this year to nearly €230 million, up from €188 million in 2015,” said Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, chairman of PLI.

In the coming year the company wants “lots of people to engage and spend small amounts each”. It added that online growth is important to bring the National Lottery to a new generation of adult participants.

Andrew Algeo is due to take over as the company’s chief executive next month following the departure of long-standing boss Dermot Griffin, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year.