National Lottery losing market share to gaming sites

The National Lottery’s share of the Irish gaming market is coming under pressure from alternative forms of gaming and “substitute” lotto products, according to a new report.

The research by consultants Indecon, commissioned by the National Lottery, estimated that the franchise now commands just 13 per cent of the State’s €5.6 billion betting and lottery market.

While annual lotto sales recovered from a post-crash low of €670 million in 2015 to more than €800 million last year, sales are still below the boom-time high of €840 million recorded in 2008.

This may be down to “the growth in alternative forms of gaming and of substitute products”, the report suggested.

In particular it highlighted the rise in online gaming and the growth in bet-on-lottery operators, where players can bet on the outcomes of national lotteries without purchasing a ticket.

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin has previously accused operators such as Lottoland and jackpot.com of “siphoning off” revenue from the business and from good causes.

These firms have eaten into traditional lotto sales in other countries. While there are no figures for the market share they command here, the report indicated Irish consumers were more aware of these new sites than consumers in other countries, a worrying finding for the lotto here.

Socio-economic impact

The report, commissioned by the National Lottery, assessed the socio-economic impact of the lottery here. It estimated the National Lottery contributed €1.97 billion directly and indirectly to consumer expenditure last year. The figure was generated through a complex formula of multipliers.

The business itself, however, generated around €800 million in sales, of which €452 million is returned in prizes.

While operator Premier Lotteries Ireland directly employs 119 staff, the report estimates that about 17,000 jobs are supported through National Lottery funding, which supports a range of community and sporting organisations.

The franchise has generated €5.1 billion for good causes since its inception in 1987, including €226 million last year.

The report also highlighted that National Lottery players spent an average of €160 a year on tickets and scratch cards in 2016, 10 per cent up on the previous year. This ranked the Republic 50th out of 100 countries worldwide in terms of per-capita spending on lottery games.

A demographic breakdown of Irish lottery players showed a greater proportion of weekly lottery players were male and over 35. The analysis also showed the social and economic class breakdown of lotto players was similar to that of the overall population, disputing findings elsewhere.

“This is the first detailed analysis of the impact of the National Lottery in Ireland in several years and the findings showcase its importance to communities and economic life all over Ireland,” Mr Griffin. “The National Lottery is deeply embedded in Irish life and its tangible positive impact is clearly laid out in this report.”