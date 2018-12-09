National Lottery develops voice assistant for Google and Alexa users

The National Lottery claims to be one of the first gaming franchises in Europe to launch a voice-assistant application to allow players to check their numbers.

The lottery said its new “Lottery Now” voice assistant, available to Google Home and Amazon Alexa users, would allow users to check their lottery numbers by voice.

All you need to do is speak to your Google Home or Amazon Echo Alexa devices and the technology will respond to commands such as”What’s tonight’s Lotto jackpot?” or “What were last night’s EuroMillions numbers?”and “When is the next Daily Million draw?”

Experts predict that about 20 per cent of web searches will done by voice by 2020.

“ In developing the ‘Lottery Now’ voice assistant [marketing communications agency] Core have demonstrated that we can come up with smart customer solutions when technology, customer behaviour and creativity are considered together,” National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said.

“ We have made it easier for participants in our games to check their numbers and are proud to be one of the first lotteries in Europe to launch this capability,” he said.