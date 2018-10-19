Mytaxi app gets Storm Ali boost to achieve record quarter

The Mytaxi app enjoyed its busiest ever quarter in Ireland between July and September, carrying more than 4 million passengers.

The company behind the app said Storm Ali on September 20th prompted its busiest Thursday on record, with demand for taxis that day almost three times that for the same day in other weeks.

Mytaxi experienced a near 50 per cent increase in demand for taxis to and from Dublin airport in the third quarter when compared to the same period in 2017.

The company said its corporate offering also expanded significantly, with Mytaxi’s business-to-business arm growing 91 per cent on the same period last year.

The average waiting time for a Mytaxi declined to three minutes 36 seconds, a 10 per cent improvement on the same period in 2017, the company said. Over the third quarter, 568 new drivers joined the mytaxi fleet.

Alan Fox, Mytaxi’s general manager for Ireland, said the app was “continuing to build capacity to match customer demand”.

“Our latest quarterly figures show that we are making ongoing progress in delivering for our customers,” he said. “We want to grow our service offering in other areas, for example by meeting huge public demand for more taxis at Dublin airport, as well as expanding our regional footprint, and so we were delighted to recently open our new office in Cork.”

Mytaxi announced earlier this month that it was investing nearly €600,000 in Cork as part of an expansion of its services.

The investment includes a new driver office in Cork city, sponsorship of the 2018 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, an advertising campaign at Kent station, a driver recruitment incentive scheme, and a marketing push to attract new entrants into the industry.