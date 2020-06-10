Monsoon and Accessorize bought out of administration by founder

British fashion retailers Monsoon and Accessorize have been bought out of administration by founder Peter Simon, said buyout vehicle Adena Brands on Wednesday.

Monsoon and Accessorize fell into administration late Tuesday after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown made the 230-shop business unviable.

Adena, a company ultimately controlled by Mr Simon, said it hoped to save both the brands and up to 2,300 jobs. – Reuters