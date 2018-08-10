Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct To Acquire House Of Fraser

Sports Direct has acquired House of Fraser for £90 million (€100 million), it said on Friday morning after the group earlier collapsed into administration.

The company joined a growing line of UK retail casualties this week having sought credit protection putting more than 17,000 jobs at risk at the company, whose history stretches back to 1849.

However, after financial services firm EY was appointed as administrators on Friday, Sports Direct acquired the group.

Sports Direct already owned an 11 per cent stake in House of Fraser.

Nanjing Cenbest, part of China’s Sanpower Group, paid £480 million (€534 million) for an 89 per cent stake in House of Fraser in 2014.

“We are hopeful that the current negotiations will shortly be concluded. An acquisition...will see House of Fraser regain stability, certainty and financial strength,” said chief executive Alex Williamson.

A string of British store groups have either gone out of business or announced plans to close shops this year as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labour costs, higher business property taxes and growing online competition.

House of Fraser’s woes follow the collapse this year of Toys R Us UK, electricals group Maplin, drinks wholesaler Conviviality and discount retailer Poundworld.

House of Fraser said in June it needed to shut 31 of its 59 stores and make up to 6,000 people redundant to survive, but that rescue programme was thrown into doubt after Chinese group C banner pulled out of a plan to inject fresh equity. – Reuters