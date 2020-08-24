McGettigan family launch new boutique hotel brand

Brian and Ciara McGettigan of the Irish family-owned McGettigan Hotel Group have launched a new boutique hotel brand known as “The Address Collective”.

The concept was born out of the success of the group’s Address Hotel in Dublin 1, built with an investment of €15 million in 2017.

The new brand will bring together several well-established properties, The North Star Hotel and The Address @ Dublin1 near Connolly Station on Dublin’s northside, The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest, and the Ambassador Hotel in Cork. These will be re-branded as The Address Connolly, The Address Citywest and The Address Cork.

In total “The Address Collective” will comprise 480 bedrooms and employ 300 people across the chain.

The group recently secured full planning permission for a new hotel on Parnell Street/Capel Street, which includes almost 9,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The investment will amount to €34 million and is planned to open in 2022 as The Address Parnell.

“While launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, our long-term vision for The Address Collective remains steadfast and on track to grow market share,” Mr McGettigan said.

“Our strategy is to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures,” he said.

On the Covid-19 outbreak, Mr McGettigan said: “The current crisis has changed not only the trading landscape of the hospitality industry, it has changed the entire world. Similar to many other businesses, we have had to adapt quickly to create a safe trading environment for our customers and staff.”

The McGettigan Group comprises nine hotels. The others in the chain are: the Bonnington in Dublin; the Royal Hotel in Bray, the Limerick City Hotel, the Clanree in Letterkenny, McGettigans Hotel, also in Letterkenny, and the Bonnington in Dubai.