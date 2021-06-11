McDonald’s admits customer information exposed in breach

McDonald’s has reported a data breach that exposed some personal information from customers in South Korea and Taiwan, the latest instance of a global company being targeted by a hack.

The Chicago-based burger chain said on Friday that it was quickly able to identify and contain “recent unauthorised activity” on its network.

An investigation found “that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data”, the company said, adding that customer information was only accessed in South Korea and Taiwan.

Not ransomware

McDonald’s said additional steps would be taken in a few other markets to address files that contained information about its employees. No payment information was contained in the files that were accessed, the company added, saying it would notify regulators and customers affected by the breach.

The McDonald’s breach comes amid a string of high-profile cyberattacks targeting companies in recent weeks.

The McDonald’s breach was not a ransomware attack. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021