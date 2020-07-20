Marks & Spencer plans to cut 950 jobs in restructuring
UK retailer has started a consultation process with employees but not clear if restructuring will impact on Irish operation
A woman entering a Marks & Spencer store recently in Shrewsbury, England. The British retailer has seen its share price fall as the company announced plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a major restructuring. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire
UK clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Monday.
M&S said it has started a consultation with its employee representative group and has set out its intention to first offer voluntary redundancy to affected workers. It is not clear if this restructuring will impact on its Irish stores.
- Reuters