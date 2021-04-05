Mark Kemp appointed chief executive of Boylesports

Former UK Tote and Ladbrokes Coral manager Mark Kemp is joining Irish bookie Boylesports as chief executive.

The digital gambling and betting shop operator, sponsor of Monday’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in Co Meath, confirmed that Mr Kemp is joining the group as its new chief executive.

He will replace Conor Gray, who will be appointed commercial director, focused on continuing to expand Boylesports in Ireland, Britain and further afield, the group said.

Mr Kemp has been manager of the British racecourses pool betting system, the UK Tote, since 2019.

During that time he led the company’s local and international growth, including agreeing a strategic alliance with Tote Ireland last year.

Mr Kemp also oversaw UK Tote’s launch of new digital bets, its development of a technology system and a rebranding of the business.

Before joining UK Tote, Mr Kemp was managing director of Ladbrokes Coral, formed from the merger of two British bookmaking chains.

Mr Kemp was originally gaming director with Coral, helping to grow that business, leading to its merger with Ladbrokes and the subsequent buyout by the group’s current owner, London-listed GVC.

John Boyle, founder and chairman of BoyleSports, welcomed Mr Kemp to the group.

“There are few people within the industry with Mark’s digital leadership expertise, which is a critical channel of growth for BoyleSports,” he said.

He thanked Mr Gray for his work as chief executive over the last five years, during which he added 150 betting shops and doubled the size of digital business.

Mr Kemp said his appointment as Boylesports chief executive gave him an opportunity to lead an already strong business with its own technology and experienced teams.