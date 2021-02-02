Majority of Irish wedding professionals lost lost three-quarters of their business last year
Losses amount to more than €1 billion
Weddings have been badly hit by Covid restrictions
Sixty per cent of Irish wedding professionals – from wedding planners to wedding bands, marquee builders to florists, bakers to dress designers among others – lost three-quarters of their business last year, or more than €1 billion. Two-thirds of those who took part in an industry survey have had to let staff go, they say. The industry is looking for support from the Government and clarity about the prospects for this year.