Macquarie reaches deal to buy Panda owner Beauparc

The largest waste company in the State, Beauparc Utilities, is to be taken over by Australian financial services giant Macquarie from the business’s founder, Eamon Waters, and private equity firm Blackstone.

Parties to the deal confirmed the agreement in a joint statement on Tuesday, which did not disclose the price.

However, industry sources previously put a value of as much as €1 billion on the owner of the Panda and Greenstar waste firms in the Republic as well as operations in the UK and the Netherlands.

“Over 30 years, it has been an honour to see Beauparc grow from a two-person operation in Ireland to a business which employs more than 2,300 people across three markets,” said Mr Waters.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to build the trust of our clients and the communities we serve. We are pleased to have found a new owner to shape the next chapter of Beauparc’s growth story.”

New York investment giant Blackstone acquired a 37.6 per cent stake in Beauparc two years ago for an undisclosed sum. The remainder of the company is almost entirely in the hands of Mr Waters.

Mr Waters is expected to step down as executive chairman on completion of the deal. The rest of the management team, led by chief executive Brian McCabe, is set to remain, according to sources.

While Blackstone hired Wall Street investment bank JP Morgan late last year to work on finding a buyer for its stake, The Irish Times reported in January that a full sale was on the cards, after an initial deadline for expressions of interested lured up to 30 suitors, mainly US, UK and European private equity and infrastructure firms.

The deal with Macquarie, through its asset management unit’s Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6, is subject to regulatory approval. The Australian group was advised by Irish investment and advisory firm TowerView.

Mr Waters set up Panda in 1990 on land adjoining his family’s filling station business in Beauparc, near Slane, Co Meath.

It acquired Greenstar in 2016 and it expanded the same year into the UK market through acquisition. In 2018, it purchased Dutch waste and recycling business Renes.