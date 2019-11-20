Lucinda Creighton’s consultancy hires former diplomat

Lucinda Creighton’s Vulcan Consulting has hired former diplomat Rory Montgomery as a special adviser.

Vulcan is the Government and EU consultancy, which advises Irish and multinational businesses, established by Ms Creighton, a one-time minister of State for European affairs.

The firm confirmed on Tuesday it had hired Mr Montgomery as a special adviser.

Mr Montgomery served as a second secretary general in the Department of Foreign Affairs, dealing with the EU and particularly Brexit, from 2016 to his retirement from the civil service in August.

Before that he was the Republic’s permanent representative to the EU from 2009 to 2013, where he was involved in the ratification and implementation of the Lisbon treaty.

He was subsequently Irish ambassador to France and was then second secretary general at the Department of An Taoiseach, with responsibility for EU affairs.

Ms Creighton worked with Mr Montgomery during her time as minister of State.

“His unique knowledge and insights will prove to be invaluable for our clients who will really benefit from Rory’s insights as they navigate the EU decision-making process,” she said.

Mr Montgomery said he looked forward to drawing on his experience of the EU to “help advise Vulcan’s clients on strategic issues”.