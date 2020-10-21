‘Love Local’ campaign launched in West Cork as Xmas shopping starts

A credit union in West Cork has launched a “Love Local” campaign that includes a discount card to encourage more people to spend in the region in the run up to Christmas.

As part of the campaign, local businesses will also be offering personalised virtual shopping via WhatsApp and Zoom for customers wishing to shop during the lockdown.

The initiative is the idea of Access Credit Union and is supported by Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce, and Schull and Bandon business associations.

The 28,000 members of the credit union will be offered exclusive discounts and daily deals to persuade them to keep their money local.

“We are faced with serious choices; do business locally or take it online to support a stranger who will do nothing for our local community. Our shops are the lifeblood of our town and without them the future is bleak so please think local, shop local and love local,” said Elma Casey, chief executive of the credit union.