Lidl to sponsor Ladies Gaelic Football Association

Lidl Ireland is to sponsor the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) for the fourth year in a row.

The retailer is also to invest €250,000 in a nationwide schools campaign where 159 post primary schools across the country will receive jerseys and equipment for their teams.

Selected schools will then go on to take part in a new #SeriousSupport programme delivered by LGFA county level players which aims to show girls the benefits of playing sport both on and off the pitch.

Lidl Ireland managing director John Paul Scally said the company was “extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women’s sport in the country”.

“As we invest in our sponsorship year on year, we further amplify the visibility of the sport giving it the recognition it deserves,” he said.

“When look to the new season ahead, we look forward to introducing further initiatives and supporting more schools, clubs and counties all over Ireland and elevate the game to an all-new level.”

LGFA president Marie Hickey called on school to get involved in the initiative. “This season marks the fourth year our hugely successful partnership with Lidl, our National League sponsors and official retail partners,” she said.

“Once again, Lidl is committing to further investment in grassroots level, with over 150 post-primary schools set to benefit.

“I encourage all members of our association to get behind this initiative, which will help to provide much needed equipment and materials to our post-primary schools, who are nurturing the future stars of our sport.”