Lidl’s new €100m Newbridge distribution hub to open in November 2019

Lidl expects to open a new €100 million distribution centre and regional headquarters in Newbridge, Co. Kildare in just over a year.

The German discount supermarket chain has this month started construction on the new facility, which will create 100 new jobs and is the group’s largest single capital investment in the Irish market to date.

Lidl already employs 250 staff at a distribution centre in Newbridge, but the new build on a nearby site will extend its capacity significantly. The supermarket chain said it expects the new facility to be open by November 2019.

The new warehouse and distribution hub will service Lidl’s stores in the wider Leinster area. John Paul Construction has been retained to build the facility - three times the size of Aviva stadium - and Lidl says it is currently one of the largest building sites in the State.

“As we continue to expand our operations to meet the growing demand of our customers we are making our single biggest annual investment since 2000,” said Alan Barry, director of property and central services at Lidl Ireland.

“The larger distribution centre will also allow Lidl to handle greater volumes of produce from the 200 strong network of Irish suppliers from whom Lidl already sources over €700 million worth of Irish food and drink products.”