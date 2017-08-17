Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK

Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Thursday it remained cautious on the outlook for the second half.

Kingfisher said group like-for-like sales fell 1.9 per cent in its second quarter to July 31st. That compares to a fall of 0.6 per cent in the previous quarter..

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland fell 1 per cent and were down 3.8 per cent in France.

