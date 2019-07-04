Kim Kardashian West awarded €2.4m in lawsuit against ‘fast fashion’ brand

Kim Kardashian West has been awarded $2.7 million (€2.4 million) in her lawsuit with a so-called “fast fashion” brand she accused of ripping off her outfits.

The reality TV star took retailer Missguided USA to court in California, alleging it used her celebrity to sell clothes and was “notorious” for “knocking off” designer items she wore.

Kardashian West’s lawsuit said Missguided USA does not “merely replicate the looks of these celebrities” but “systematically uses the names and image” of stars to promote its website.

Newly released court documents say Missguided USA failed to defend itself and a default judgment was made.

A ruling delivered at the California Central District Court by Judge Virginia A Phillips added Missguided USA is banned from using Kardashian West’s “trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products”.

Missguided was set up in Manchester in 2009 by businessman Nitin Passi. It has collaborated on fashion lines with celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger, R&B singer Pia Mia and model Jourdan Dunn.

The company has been contacted for comment.

In February Kardashian West (38) strongly criticised the so-called “fast fashion” brands who she said sell similar designs hours after she is pictured wearing them.

She is known for wearing clothes from some of the world’s top fashion designers, including her husband Kanye West, and said it was “devastating” to see the original designs copied.

The mother-of-four tweeted: “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.

“I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.

“Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site — but it’s not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet.”

Kardashian West said her relationships with designers are “very important to me” and dismissed internet rumours she worked with online fashion outlets to “leak” the clothes to them. – PA