J D Wetherspoon first-quarter sales rise on higher demand

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon posted higher first-quarter total sales on Wednesday, as customers spent more money at its nearly 900 pubs across Britain and Ireland.

The company, which expects full-year performance in line with its previous expectations, said total sales rose 5.6 per cent for 13 weeks ended October 27th

The British pub chain has one pub in Dublin city centre – the Silver Penny on Abbey Street – and is developing a pub and 89-bedroom hotel in the city, which is set to open next year. It also runs pubs in Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Swords and Cork and has sites in Waterford and Galway, which are due to be redeveloped.

It recently added to its Irish portfolio with the acquisition of HQ Bar and Restaurant at the Grand Canal, Dublin, for an undisclosed sum.

The property, on Hanover Quay, was put up for sale in June of this year with a guide price of €5.5 million. – Additional reporting: Reuters