Irishman Seán Anglim resigns as Laura Ashley finance director

Irishman Seán Anglim has stepped down from his role as Laura Ashley’s finance director and joint chief operating officer after more than two decades at the retailer.

Mr Anglim, who is from Galway, had worked for the home furnishings and fashion chain since the mid-1990s. He became its group financial controller in 1998 and was later promoted to chief financial officer and then joint chief operating officer. He has held both roles since 2012.

He will remain with the company until the end of the year, the company said.

“The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Anglim for his contribution during his tenure with the company and to wish him the very best for the future,” the retailer said in a statement.

The retailer, founded as a fabric business in the 1950s, is best known for its floral patterns.

Mr Anglim is a former teacher who relocated to London and moved into the retail sector after taking a career break.