Irish service providers record weakest activity growth in a year

Activity growth among Irish service providers slowed in December for the third consecutive month and was the weakest since November 2017, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

However, the latest IHS Markit Ireland Services PMI also shows the rate of expansion in new orders ticked up and was sharp. Input cost inflation quickened to the fastest in four months, driven by rises in fuel, utility and insurance bills and higher staff costs.

In contrast, the rate of charge inflation softened at the end of 2018. The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index posted 56.3 in December, down from 57.1 in November and the lowest reading since November 2017.

Despite this, activity growth among Irish service providers remained solid and was faster than the series average.

At the sector level, technology, media and telecoms (TMT) companies registered the fastest rise in business activity.

Contrary to the weaker expansion in business activity, new order growth among service providers quickened in December, as panellists indicated that they had seen greater customer interest in their services.

As with output, TMT companies posted the sharpest rise of all monitored sectors. New export business also expanded at a faster pace in December as firms saw an overall pick-up of international demand, especially from the UK.

On the employment front, Irish service providers continued to create jobs at a sharp rate. The latest rise in employment was at the same pace as that seen in November. All four sectors saw staffing levels increase, led by TMT.

The level of outstanding business among service providers increased further in December.

However, the rate of backlog accumulation weakened to its slowest in 27 months as the sharp increase in headcounts enabled firms to make some headway through their work-in-hand.

Input cost inflation quickened to a four-month high in December, as service providers grappled with rises in fuel, utility and insurance bills. Higher staff costs were also reported.

Selling price inflation moderated from November’s three year high but still rose at a marked rate amid efforts to pass on higher cost burdens to customers.

Finally, Irish service providers were optimistic that business activity will increase over the coming 12 months, with around 42 per cent of panellists predicting a rise in activity over the coming year.

Expectations of greater customer orders, a recovery in the domestic economy and increased business from abroad were cited as reasons to be optimistic.