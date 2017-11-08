Irish-run Bahrain Duty Free earns €13m profits

ReIrish-managed Bahrain Duty Free earned more than €13 million in profits in the first nine months of the year.

Bahrain Duty Free, which is managed by State-owned Aer Rianta International, said that profits rose 9 per cent to $15.54 million (€13.4 million) in the first three quarter of this year.

The retailer attributed the growth to an upgrade of its shops in the departures area of Bahrain International Airport.

Aer Rianta International, which is a subsidiary of DAA, runs Bahrain Duty Free and owns a stake of less than 2 per cent in the quoted company.