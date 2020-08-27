Irish Ferries owner loses €11.2m in first half as Covid-19 hits travel

Shipping company Irish Continental Group lost €11.2 million in the first half of the year as Covid-19 restrictions hit travel.

The owner of Irish Ferries reported that revenue fell 21.6 per cent to €130.8 million in the first six months of 2020, from €166.8 million during the same period last year.

Irish Continental Group lost €11.2 million in the first half of the year, against a €25 million pre-tax profit in the opening six months of 2019.

Chairman John McGuckian described the six-month period as the “most challenging encountered by the group in its 32-year history”.

He pointed out that despite travel restrictions, Irish Continental Group, continued to operate all its shipping routes, allowing vital supplies into Ireland.

Mr McGuckian noted that Covid-19 created continued uncertainty for passenger travel.

“However, we are encouraged by the recovering freight volumes since June to date,” he added.

The group also warned that the UK’s final exit from the EU, due on December 31st, created further uncertainty, as its Irish Ferries business depended heavily on trade between the Republic and Britain.