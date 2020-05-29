Irish business of Carluccio’s restaurants to be wound up

The Irish business of restaurant chain Carluccio’s will be wound up next month following its British parent’s rescue by food magnate Ranjit Singh Boparan.

Mr Boparan, owner of Fox’s Biscuits and a vast chicken processing empire, bought Carluccio’s in Britain last week from adminstrator FRP Advisory, appointed to engineer a rescue for the troubled business.

Carluccio’s Ireland Ltd, which owns two restaurants, on Dawson Street, Dublin, and Glasthule Road, Dún Laoghaire, just outside the capital, has called a creditors’ meeting for Wednesday, June 10th.

British newspapers reported that the Dawson Street restaurant was one of 31 outlets that the new owner intended keeping open. Another 40 will close. Carluccio’s Ireland employs about 60 people, according to its accounts.

It is understood that the company intends proposing to appoint accountant Jim McStay of Dublin firm McStay Luby as liquidator. The formal notice says the meeting will appoint a liquidator, but does not name any candidate.

British parent

The Irish division’s biggest creditor is the British parent. Accounts for the 12 months ended September 30th, 2018 show that Carluccio’s Ireland owed its owner €1.2 million. That was almost three times the €426,000 due to its parent a year earlier.