High Court confirms liquidator appointment to construction & plant hire business

The High Court has confirmed the appointment of a liquidator to a construction and plant hire business with 30 employees.

Mr Justice Max Barrett said on Monday he was satisfied to appoint Chartered Accountant Anthony Fitzpatrick as official liquidator to Brandon Plant Hire Ltd, which is insolvent to the tune of €934,000.

Mr Fitzpatrick was appointed in a provisional capacity last month to the company. Based in Trim, Co Meath, the company had been involved in the plant hire business and provision of substructures and groundworks on building sites.

Its members petitioned the court for the provisional liquidator’s appointment so its assets will be secured and their proceeds properly distributed to creditors.

It had been working three projects when it sought the winding up order.

It had worked on several major contracts in the past and its main customer was Cairn Homes, the court heard.

Major projects

Seeking the order confirming the liquidator’s appointment, Ronnie Hudson BL, instructed by solicitor John Kieran, for the company said the company had been profitable for many years since it was founded in 1997 and was involved in several major house building projects.

Counsel said the company had been experiencing cash flow difficulties but had hoped that an investor would come on board to help it continue to trade.

Because of Covid-19, the investor was no longer interested in putting money into the company rendering it insolvent and unable to trade ,he said.

Mr Justice Barrett said he was satisfied to appoint Mr Fitzpatrick as liquidator, and ordered that the company’s director file a statement of affairs.