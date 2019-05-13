Hayes Solicitors appoints new partners

Hayes Solicitors has appointed new partners in its property and healthcare departments.

Áine Coghill has been promoted to partner in the property department. She has acted for vendors and purchasers in the sale and purchase of industrial, commercial and retail property.

Katy Meade, who has qualifications as both a nurse and solicitor, has been made a partner in the healthcare department. Ms Meade specialises in the defence of medical negligence claims and advises clinicians and healthcare providers.

Managing partner David Phelan said the new partners are “experts in their fields” and the promotions “highlight the firm’s range of talent” and its “commitment to providing a first-rate service to clients.”