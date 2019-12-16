Hardware retailer Screwfix opens first three stores in Republic

Hardware retailer Screwfix has opened three stores in the Republic as part of a plan which could see its estate expand to 40 stores here in the “coming years”.

The company opened three stores this month alone as part of the plan which could create over 400 jobs. The roles will be concentrated in the company’s retail outlets.

Screwfix’s three new stores are based in Sandyford and Swords in Dublin as well as Co Waterford. Another store will open in Ennis, Co Clare, early next year.

Screwfix chief executive John Mewett said the addition of bricks and mortar stores in the Republic is a “major milestone” for the group resulting in increasing demand.

Each of the new stores will stock about 10,000 products including power tools, work wear and heating and electrical parts.

Screwfix, part of Kingfisher PLC, which also owns B&Q, already has more than 650 UK stores.