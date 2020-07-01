Hairdressers warned by CCPC against price fixing on reopening

Businesses re-opening after the Covid-19 crisis have been warned against any attempts to fix prices at an industry level as they look to recover costs.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said it had written to both the Irish Hairdressing Federation and the Hairdressing Council of Ireland in recent days after the bodies publicly suggested its members might act unilaterally to introduce additional fees and hike prices.

The CCPC said it has been in contact with both hairdressing bodies to remind them of their obligations under competition law.

The Hairdressing Council of Ireland recently advised that many hair salons will introduce “Covid charges” or a small percentage increase costing between €5 and €10. The Irish Hairdressing Federation also warned of a rise in prices primarily to cover the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The regulator, which said it had received a positive response from both bodies, said that despite the economic challenges faced by many businesses, they must continue to act independently in considering changes to pricing.

“Trade associations are free to advise their members on how to address the challenges they are facing. However, the practice of trade associations suggesting future prices, or co-ordinating ways of passing on costs to consumers, could constitute an infringement of competition law,” it said.

The CCPC also reminded businesses of the need to inform consumers of any changes to pricing or the adding of new charges.

“Whilst the vast majority of businesses act in good faith and do not seek to take unfair advantage, in these challenging times there is a heightened risk that a small minority of traders may engage in commercial practices, which are damaging to consumers,” CCPC chairwoman Isolde Goggin said.